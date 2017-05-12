Mauritania: Total expands exploration activities in the country with a new deep offshore license

Total and Mauritania have signed an exploration and production contract to perform exploration works on Block C7, which covers an area of 7,300 square kilometers. The Group will be the operator with a 90% interest alongside the Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier (SMHPM) holding the remaining 10%.

“This agreement is part of Total’s strategy to explore new deepwater basins in Africa. The addition of the C7 block to our existing C9 deepwater license creates a contiguous exploration area of around 17,000 square kilometers in a high-potential zone in offshore Mauritania,” said Guy Maurice, Senior Vice President, Africa at Total Exploration & Production, following his meeting with Mohamed Abdel Vetah, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Total in Mauritania

Total has been present in Mauritania for nearly 20 years. The Group is the only oil and gas major active in the marketing of petroleum products in the country, with a retail network of 38 service stations. The Group holds a 90% interest in the C9 exploration license (10,150 square kilometers), located in the deep offshore. Total also operates the onshore Ta29 exploration license (12,500 square kilometers) in the Taoudenni Basin.

