Matti Vint, Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Valeo North America confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Matti Vint, Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Valeo North America has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Dr. Matti Vint’s responsibilities include product marketing, systems development and R&D activities, covering combustion engine and electrified powertrain systems, working closely with OEMs, National Labs, Universities and other engineering partners.

Dr. Vint has more than 25 years automotive experience, focused primarily on powertrain and hybrid vehicle systems. He first become involved in developing hybrid vehicle systems while working at the University of Queensland Australia, developing four different prototype hybrid vehicles.

His PhD thesis was on “Regenerative Braking Systems for Transit Buses” which culminated in his prototype bus operating in service around Brisbane and being shown on science documentaries.

Since then he has worked in a range of technical and engineering management positions involving powertrain systems at Ford (Australia and USA), Visteon, Ricardo and Helitech (Bell Helicopters Australia).

