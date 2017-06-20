Maserati and Venetian Heritage: partners in the protection of Venice’s artistic legacy

Maserati is the automotive partner of Venetian Heritage, enabling it to support one of the world’s leading non-profit organisations working to fund philanthropic projects such as restorations, exhibitions, publications, lectures, studies and research, with the aim of promoting Venice’s vast artistic and cultural legacy.

Thanks to this agreement, Maserati will be present at the two gala evenings organised jointly by Venetian Heritage and The American Friends of the Louvre, to be held in Paris and Venice. The first, entitled “La Grande Nuit”, will take place this evening at the Louvre Museum in the French capital, with Maserati providing the courtesy car services for the VIP guests.

The Venice event, entitled “La Dolce Vita”, will be held at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia on Friday 23 June. The two events will raise funds for the restoration of the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice, promoted by Venetian Heritage, and Anne of Austria’s apartment in Paris, organised by The Americans Friends of the Louvre.

To support the restoration programmes in Venice and Paris, Maserati will be the focus of attention in the charity auction to be held during the Venice gala evening, with the prize of a one-off version of its flagship car: a Quattroporte GTS GranLusso in a special tri-coat white livery especially created for this occasion and used on the Maserati saloon for the first time.

The car is equipped with a 530 horsepower V8 engine delivering best-in-class performance: 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h.

This special car’s interior is in Black Full Premium Leather with contrast stitching in grey, and embroidered Trident logo on the headrests.

The Venetian Heritage logo appears on a special plaque on the carbon fibre centre tunnel, underlining the car’s exclusive status and the special bond between Maserati and Venetian Heritage.

The Quattroporte GTS GranLusso reinterprets the concept of luxury in a race-bred engineered luxury saloon by enhancing the exterior finish and improving in-cabin comfort for driver and passengers.

