Maserati supports “Italian Republic Day” at the Italian Embassy in Moscow

Maserati was the automotive partner of the “Italian Republic Day | Национальный День Республики” event planned by the Embassy of Italy in Moscow to celebrate the anniversary of the Italian Republic and promote “Made in Italy” in Russia.

Over the course of the two day event, which ended yesterday 7th of June, the flagship Maserati model, the Quattroporte GranSport finished in Bianco, was displayed within the gardens of the Embassy. Guests were able to admire the petrol S model with 410 horsepower and four-wheel drive Q4 system, that improves performance and offers driving in total safety for all weather and road conditions. The GranSport version displayed in Moscow underlines the sporty character of the car, also thanks to the external details and new interior contents inspired by the legendary racing tradition.

A Levante S finished in Blu Emozione was also displayed inside the Embassy with the top-of-the-range V6 engine of 430 horsepower. Levante is the first SUV in Maserati’s history of more than one hundred years that has allowed the Brand to enter into the wider luxury automotive segment.

During the event, around 2000 guests had the opportunity to view the cars on display from the House of Trident. The first day, Tuesday the 6th of June, saw the participation of institutional, enterprise and cultural representatives, in addition to local celebrities and press. The second, Wednesday the 7th of June, was dedicated to the Italian community in Russia.

Thanks to the “Italian Republic Day | Национальный День Республики”, anniversary and celebration of the “Made in Italy” creativity in Russia, Maserati reaffirms its cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in Moscow. It is also the Ambassador in Moscow, Mr. Cesare Maria Ragaglini’s official car both for daily use as well as special and exclusive occasions.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.