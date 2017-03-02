Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza records another milestone; sells over 100,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s (MSIL), top-selling urban compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed one lakh cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market.

Launched in March 2016, Vitara Brezza disrupted the compact SUV market in India with its sporty and glamorous styling, class leading features and outstanding fuel efficiency. Using Suzuki’s core technology and global vehicle development processes, Vitara Brezza was designed and developed in India with the support from Suzuki

It was also the first car in India to be certified for offset and side impact crash tests that will be enforced in India in October 2017 onwards.

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mr. R S Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for Maruti Suzuki. With its bold and sporty looks, contemporary interiors and feature-rich character, Vitara Brezza has addressed all parameters that customers expect from a compact SUV. Based on customer demand for personalization we introduced the ICreate customization portfolio in Vitara Brezza. We are delighted that the new age customers have liked this overwhelmingly. We thank all our customers who have chosen Vitara Brezza and have enabled us to attain leadership position amongst compact SUVs.”

Vitara Brezza is country’s most awarded compact urban SUV and has won various Car of the Year awards including the prestigious Indian Car of the Year Award 2017 (ICOTY).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.