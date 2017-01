Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 117,908 units in December 2016. This includes 106,414 units in domestic market and 11,494 units of exports. The Company had sold a total of 119,149 units in December 2015.

The sales figures for December 2016 are given below:

