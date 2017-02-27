Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for high-performance car Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, opens booking for Baleno RS – the first of high-performance cars to be offered through NEXA. Baleno RS will be launched on March 3, 2017.

RS pioneers a line-up of high-performance cars, designed to deliver an unmatched driving experience. The Baleno RS is the first of such cars. Built for those who look for more performance in their everyday drive, it combines the powerful 1.0L BOOSTERJET Direct Injection Turbo Engine topped with an edgy sports styling, dynamic handling and braking.

Baleno RS, which will be launched in a single variant is equipped with SmartPlay Infotainment system and complies with future safety norms including pedestrian safety, side impact and frontal offset impact. It also has ISOFIX child-seat restrain anchorages in addition to dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Disc brakes in front as well as rear wheels, coupled with ABS and EBD enhance safety. Driver seat belt reminder buzzer with lamp and rear parking sensors with camera are among the other safety features in Baleno RS.

Customers can book Baleno RS online through NEXA website : www.nexaexperience.com

This is in addition to following conventional booking options as given below:

Dial 1800 200 6392 (toll free) to make enquiries and leave contact details

Walk-in to any NEXA showroom and book the Baleno RS

The Baleno RS can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000/-

Specifications:

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.