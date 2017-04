Maruti Suzuki introduces sketch of the all new #DZIRE global debut in May 2017

India’s leading passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India today unveiled the sketch of its all new DZIRE.

The new DZIRE is designed to leave a lasting impression with its rich sculpted side body. It is modern, sleek and agile. The unmistakable sedan proportions with low and wide stance lends an elegant road presence to the new DZIRE.

