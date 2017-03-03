Maruti Suzuki forays into high performance segment with Baleno RS

India’s automobile market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited marked its entry into a high-performance segment with the Baleno RS here today. The Baleno RS brings to India Suzuki’s latest innovation – 1.0 litre Boosterjet Direct Injection Turbo Charged engine – which delivers 20% more power and 30% more torque than a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Baleno RS delivers effortless driving performance both in city conditions as well as highways.

Presenting the Baleno RS, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa said: “With the path-breaking 1.0 litre Boosterjet Maruti Suzuki marks its entry in the high performance segment. The 1.0 litre Boosterjet Direct Injection Turbo Charged engine delivers outstanding power, which is 20% more, than a conventional 1.2 litre petrol engine. At the same time, torque is over a wide range of RPM and is 30% higher than a conventional 1.2 litre petrol engine. Baleno RS is for the performance enthusiasts who seek more power, throttle response and excitement in their day-to-day driving.”

#PerformanceUnlimitedBaleno RS offers a smooth and peppy ride across all driving conditions, thanks to peak torque available for a wide range of RPM (150 Nm @1700-4500 RPM). This means, the driver can drive effortlessly without frequent change of gears. Boosterjet is a powerful combination of two technologies: Direct Injection System and a Turbo charger. The Baleno RS effectively responds to the driver’s command for acceleration and performance, thanks to the powerful all-aluminum, three-cylinder, 1.0 L Boosterjet engine.

Baleno RS sports a distinct exterior styling and sporty body kit. The design perfectly complements its reputation as a performance car. The signature “Fire Red” colour of Baleno RS portrays its performance character. All new sporty front grille, bold front bumper, underbody spoilers married with black sports alloys and the signature RS emblem on the rear accentuate the sporty looks of the car. Not just the exteriors, but also the stunning black interiors amplify the thrill you experience from Baleno RS. #AheadinSafety Baleno RS, is launched in a single variant (Alpha) and complies with advanced safety norms including pedestrian safety, side and frontal offset impact, ahead of regulation timelines. Baleno RS also has ISOFIX child-seat restrain anchorages in addition to dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Disc brakes in all wheels, coupled with ABS and EBD enhance safety. Driver seat belt reminder buzzer with lamp & rear parking sensors with camera are among the other safety features in Baleno RS.

