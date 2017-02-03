Mark Duer, Design Researcher, User Interaction & Experience, Ford Motor Company confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Mark Duer, Design Researcher, User Interaction & Experience, Ford Motor Company has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Mark is a Design Researcher, working in product development as part of Ford Motor Company’s Global Interaction and Ergonomics group. Prior to rejoining Ford in 2013, Mark held leadership and management positions with SundbergFerar, Visteon, AutoPacific, Minacs Worldwide and R.L. Polk & Company.

Mark is proficient at identifying consumers’ latent desires using an array of projective techniques and rigorous analytical methods. His research is considered instrumental by engineers and designers during iterative development, while the methods he employs are recognised for their unique ability to objectively assess the success potential of new concepts before they are put into production or brought to market.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

