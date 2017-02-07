Mark de la Vergne, Chief of Mobility Innovation, City of Detroit confirmed as keynote speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit

Mark de la Vergne, Chief of Mobility Innovation, City of Detroit has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Mark de la Vergne is the Chief of Mobility Innovation for the City of Detroit. He is tasked with making it easier to get around for all Detroiters by improving and increasing the mobility options in the City.

Prior to joining the City of Detroit, Mark led the national transportation planning practice at Sam Schwartz Consulting, working with cities across the country on complex mobility issues.

He has a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Systems Engineering and currently resides in the West Village neighborhood, commuting to work via the bus or his bike.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

To register for this event, please go to http://autonomouscardetroit.com/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.