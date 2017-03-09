Mark Christie, Vice President for Engine Engineering, Ricardo confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Mark Christie, Vice President for Engine Engineering, Ricardo has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Mark Christie, the Vice President for Engine Engineering at Ricardo US, has been at Ricardo for over 26 years, having begun his career in engine research before working on several large production programs. During that time, he held the role of Chief Engineer before being promoted to Engineering Director. Since 2011, he has held the position of Vice President and is currently responsible for engine engineering for passenger car, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial engines.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

