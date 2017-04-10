MANN+HUMMEL recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year

MANN+HUMMEL was named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors during their 25th annual ‘Supplier of the Year’ awards ceremony held Thursday, March 30th in Orlando, Florida. This award specifically recognized MANN+HUMMEL’s air induction systems and was the company’s 22nd time receiving the award. For this special achievement, MANN+HUMMEL was recognized with an additional Silver Anniversary Award.

“This recognition as a Supplier of the Year is a clear reflection of MANN+HUMMEL’s commitment to excellence”, said Steve Kiefer, General Motors Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The company has been a Supplier of the Year for 22 of the past 25 years. To honor this great achievement, we also present the GM Silver Anniversary Award to MANN+HUMMEL.”

Kai Knickmann, President and General Manager Automotive OEM & Industrial Filtration at MANN+HUMMEL, accepted the award together with Bill Peers, Senior Key Account Manager for GM. “During our decades of partnership with GM, we have never failed to impress with our innovative technology and the unwavering premium quality of our products,” says Knickmann. “Our teams are incredibly proud of this fact and see it as validation of the way in which we work.”

GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 different countries who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team consisting of members from GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives, and were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

