MANN+HUMMEL presents preliminary figures for 2016

MANN+HUMMEL, the global filtration expert has today published preliminary key figures for the financial year of 2016. The company achieved a sales revenue of 3.5 billion euros in the financial year of 2016 and therefore realised its own forecast of July 2016. The Affinia Group, acquired in May 2016, contributed approximately 500 million euros to the sales revenue of the MANN+HUMMEL group.

“In 2016 we made some important strategic decisions. The successful acquisition of the Affinia Filtration Group and the restructuring of important production locations in Germany and Brazil will enable us to further improve profitability in the coming years. The fourth quarter of 2016 was positive in terms of sales revenue and earnings therefore we look forward to the financial year of 2017 with optimism and energy”, explains Alfred Weber, President and CEO.

The filter manufacturer will provide details of the result when the annual financial statement is presented. On May 10, 2017, MANN+HUMMEL will present its business figures at its annual financial statement press conference in Ludwigsburg, Germany. 2017 will be the first business year in which the Affinia Group is fully consolidated. In 2016, the new subsidiary achieved a sales revenue of approximately 760 million euros, of which, however, only eight months can be apportioned to the MANN+HUMMEL Group.

In 2017 MANN+HUMMEL will further strengthen its competitiveness. This will be undertaken through a growth strategy to open up new markets and also through measures to increase efficiency. The sales revenue forecast for 2017 is expected to be similar to the previous year.

