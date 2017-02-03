MANN+HUMMEL establishes office in Colombia

In February, MANN+HUMMEL opened an office in Bogota and therefore for the first time has its own business premises in Colombia. The filtration specialist with headquarters in Ludwigsburg, Germany already founded a sales and trading company in the South American country in November 2016.

Eight employees will work at the new office. They will primarily support automotive aftermarket customers and industrial customers in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Products and solutions of the brands MANN-FILTER and WIX Filters will be provided.

As a result of this new location, MANN+HUMMEL is now represented in South America with nine locations in four countries. Therefore MANN+HUMMEL is able to further pursue its strategy of being close to customers.

Josef Parzhuber, President & General Manager Automotive Aftermarket at the MANN+HUMMEL Group says: “After Brazil and Argentina, Colombia is the third largest economy in South America and its automotive market is characterised by a significant growth potential. This step allows us to strengthen our position at the continent. We are close to our customers in terms of location and the solutions we offer.”

