Major contract for Rheinmetall: Electric motor housings for China

The engineering and production expertise of Rheinmetall, the Technology Group, is increasingly in demand for electric vehicle projects. KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH, Neckarsulm, Germany, a member of Rheinmetall Automotive, has now booked a major order from a globally operating German carmaker for electric motor housings installed in passenger cars. Worth a total €100 million, the contract will run for seven years.

Production start-up of the highly complex aluminum housings is scheduled for as early as mid-2018 at KPSNC Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components in China, another member of Rheinmetall Automotive. The components will be built into various all-electric car models of the OEM. With a range of several hundred kilometers, the vehicles are exclusively destined for the Chinese market. Rheinmetall Automotive’s Neckarsulm location is in charge of developing and supplying the required prototypes for the aluminum housings weighing only around 20 kg. The company which for many decades has specialized in the production of aluminum engine blocks, cylinder heads and structural parts, is using a special lowpressure casting technology for the production of these highly complex castings.

