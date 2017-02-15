Mahindra provides first-of-its-kind service support in the Indian trucking industry

Mahindra Truck & Bus Division (MTBD), a part of the USD 17.8 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the first-of-its-kind service support initiative for the Indian trucking industry, with the successful implementation of its Delhi-Mumbai Service Corridor. Taking its commitment to customers a notch higher, MTBD launched this initiative to make reliable and quality services available to all its customers, every 60 kilometers along the route connecting Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, the company has also guaranteed that it will provide service support within two hours on the Delhi – Mumbai Service Corridor.

Service centers on the service corridor will carry out emergency repairs, part replacement and health check-up of vehicles with service guarantees, to assure customers of Mahindra’s service availability along the entire route. MTBD will soon launch a campaign to build awareness and to educate its customers about all the facilities available at the service points along the service corridor.

MTBD also has 7 MPARTS Plazas at strategic points across the country, which will now be further strengthened to 26 such plazas by the end of FY18.

Speaking on this new initiatives Rajan Wadhera President and Chief Executive, Truck and Powertrain Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we have always believed in making a difference to our customers through high levels of customer centricity and service support and commitment and this new initiative is a testimony to the same. It comes on the heels of the highly successful superior mileage guarantee and 48 hours uptime guarantee, and is part of our endeavour to introduce a disruptive and unprecedented after-sales guarantee to further reinforce our Customer Value Proposition. With these initiatives, we take one more significant step closer to our ultimate goal – to be the MOST TRUSTED CV brand of India”.

Speaking on the occasion, Nalin Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and Managing Director, Mahindra Truck and Bus Limited, said “The Delhi-Mumbai stretch accounts for nearly 30% of trucking traffic in the country. Considering the importance of this route, MTBD decided to launch the service corridor to enable customers get prompt access to quality service and spare parts. We can now guarantee that we will reach a customer’s truck, in case of breakdown, within just 2 hours on the corridor, else we will pay a penalty of Rs. 500/- for every extra hour of delay. Additionally, from 1st March 2017, we will also make the 150 fast moving spares, that are identified as essential maintenance parts, available 24×7 at the MPARTS PLAZAs. If not available on demand, we will supply them free of cost! We hope that this will result in reduced downtime for our customers, leading to higher uptime, more trips and better earnings”.

