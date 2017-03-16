Magna safety systems give parents “eyes in the back of their heads”

Ask most parents, and they’ll tell you an extra set of eyes would generally come in very handy, especially when driving.

Magna International Inc. listened to those parents and today gives them that extra set of eyes with a video-based child-monitoring system, an industry-first feature to increase safety for drivers and passengers based on Magna’s EYERIS camera technologies. The system recently debuted on a new minivan at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The child-monitoring feature provides front passengers with a clear, undistorted view of the backseat area on a display screen. A digital, megapixel camera located over the rear seat provides parents and other caregivers a top-down view of children in the rear seats. Even at low-light or dark conditions, passengers are illuminated by an infrared LED light and can clearly be seen on the screen.

In addition, the minivan includes an EYERIS rearview camera, which assists the driver while reversing the vehicle. Rearview cameras will become mandatory in the United States for all light-passenger vehicles in 2018.

“The in-cabin child-monitoring feature is a great example of how Magna applies technology to meet the needs of specific lifestyles and vehicles – in this case it’s families with children and minivans,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Technology Officer and President of Magna Electronics. “With today’s drivers facing more distractions than ever, our goal is to continue to develop new driver-assistance features to enhance vehicle functionality, improve safety and provide peace of mind.”

Magna is a pioneer and the world leader in camera-based driver-assistance systems, and has been developing innovative driver-assistance systems for more than 25 years. In-cabin passenger monitoring is the latest driver-assist technology from Magna, which supplies systems to more than 60 percent of major automakers around the world. Magna’s complete portfolio of camera and driver-assistance systems includes rearview, side-view and front-facing cameras that support features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, 360° bird’s-eye view and automatic emergency braking.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.