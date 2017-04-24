Magna receives Volvo supplier Quality and Excellence Award

Magna International announced its powertrain manufacturing division in Ilz, Austria, has received the Volvo Cars Quality Excellence (VQE) Award for its outstanding performance. The division earned the award by supplying Volvo with the electrified rear axle drive system (eRAD) featured on the Volvo V60 and S60 plug-in hybrid models since 2012.

The VQE Award is based on an assessment of suppliers’ performance over a one-year period in 12 categories, including: customer orientation; plant evaluation; lean manufacturing and logistics; ongoing performance; and launch performance. Suppliers were recognized for strongly demonstrating their commitment to quality excellence and exceeding performance standards.

“Our innovative eRAD system provides benefits in safety, fuel economy and vehicle performance,” said Jake Hirsch, President, Magna Powertrain. “Congratulations to the team at our Ilz manufacturing division for their exemplary service to our customer Volvo and representing Magna with distinction.”

Magna’s eRAD system complements a traditional gas- or diesel engine with an independent electric powertrain, which offers multiple hybrid driving modes while also adding four-wheel-drive capability.

Benefits of the system include safety, reduced CO2 emissions, reduced complexity by using existing powertrain/vehicle architectures, and the highest power density rating for any eRAD in production in this class at 50kW peak power.

