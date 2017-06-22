Magna innovations help Lincoln redefine luxury on the 2017 Continental

For the 2017 Lincoln Continental, Magna leveraged its broad systems expertise to contribute a range of industry-first products and high-tech enhancements. In recognition of its efforts in supporting luxury brand, honored Magna with a special Lincoln Luxury World Excellence Award.

“As a leader in innovation it is an honor for Magna to partner with Lincoln on so many facets of the exciting new Continental,” said Don Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Magna International. “Lincoln’s move to incorporate many of Magna’s smarter, cleaner, safer, and lighter innovations into the Continental speaks to their commitment to advancing their iconic brand to meet the needs of their modern customer.”

Magna also received a Silver World Excellence Award for the hydroformed body components it supplies Ford from its , manufacturing location. The award is presented to Ford’s top suppliers in recognition of their manufacturing sites that consistently demonstrate superior quality, delivery and cost performance.

“Congratulations to the 19th Annual World Excellence Award winners. Your commitment to the highest standards of quality, innovation and cost efficiency greatly contributed to Ford’s success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Group Vice President, Ford Global Purchasing.

Magna’s state-of-the-art and industry-first technologies found on the 2017 Lincoln Continental include the following:

30-way seats

needed a partner that could deliver flawless quality along with an unprecedented number of features and build combinations, so they called on Magna to manufacture the seats for the new . Magna supplies the complete seat system for the vehicle, including the “perfect position” driver and passenger seats with 30-way adjustability and available rear seats with power lumbar support, heating and cooling, and recline.

SmartLatch™

After making its debut in and picking up a 2016 PACE Award for superior supplier innovation, Magna’s SmartLatch now comes to on the . As a fully electronic door-latching system with no cables and rods inside the door structure, SmartLatch delivers the modern design and function befitting a top-tier luxury vehicle while also contributing weight savings.

Exterior systems

The front-end module from Magna provides impeccable fit and finish, precise paint match and reduced complexity at the assembly plant, with modules delivered on time and in sequence. The module is one of 10 Magna-designed exterior parts wrapping the .

Advanced driver-assistance systems

Magna provides two driver-assistance systems on the 2017 :

Standard equipment includes a mega-pixel camera that provides views for the driver to see what’s behind the car and 180-degree cross traffic.

Available as an option is an enhanced system with four mega-pixel cameras and an electronic control unit to provide the driver with 360-degree, high-resolution surround view, in addition to views that allow the driver to see clearly what’s behind, in front and 180-degree cross traffic.

