Magna hits a milestone: 275,000 folding roofs for the Fiat 500C

Magna has reached a manufacturing milestone: 275,000 soft-top convertible roofs produced for the Fiat 500C at its roof system facility in Tychy, Poland. Magna has been supplying Fiat with the folding roof system since 2009.

“We are proud to contribute a system which helps enhance the driving experience of the Fiat 500C,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna Closures and Magna Mirrors. “Reaching a milestone such as this one reflects our team’s commitment as a world-class manufacturer and the overall partnership we have with Fiat.”

The 500c features a premium, dual-layer multi-position power-retractable cloth top that can be operated at vehicle speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. The folding, soft-top system has a lightweight multi-material frame made of steel, stainless steel, aluminum and glass fiber-reinforced polyamide. Over the frame Magna secures an extremely durable fabric and a rear window made of toughened glass. Magna also developed the robot used to mount the roof system onto the vehicle.

