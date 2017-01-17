Magellan’s return-to-route named “Best of CES 2017″ for Car Tech by TWICE Magazine

Magellan, a leader in GPS navigation, announced today their Return-to-Route smart routing solution has been honored with a “Best of CES 2017″ TWICE Picks Award in Car Technology. In its third year, the TWICE Picks award recipients are selected by TWICE Magazine editors based on the impact the winning products are expected to have at retail and in the marketplace. Magellan was the only company honored with a TWICE Picks award in car technology this year.

Magellan’s Return-to-Route keeps drivers of municipal fleet vehicles on track, on time, and never missing a single stop. The multi-stop route planning solution, with enhanced navigation, supports a broad range of telematics supplier protocols, and is optimized for the toughest Urban Canyon issues and associated metro challenges. All of these features are maximized through a unique Return–to-Route algorithm which brings the driver back to the point of deviation, enabling the driver to never miss a planned stop or route. Fleet Managers using Magellan’s Return-to-Route find greater efficiencies, tighter profits, and increased customer satisfaction.

“The TWICE Picks Awards are the answer for anyone who wants to know about the most exciting, game-changing products at CES 2017,” said Ed Hecht, TWICE publisher/VP. “Our winners are chosen using deep perspective by some of the most experienced editors in the business. Each of the winning products demonstrated rich innovation and is expected to positively disrupt the tech market. We offer congratulations to the winners and all the nominees —standing out above the crowd at CES is an accomplishment in itself.” “We’re honored to receive this prestigious designation from TWICE Magazine in car technology and look forward to rolling out additional features and exciting product updates like Return-to-Route this year. Stay tuned,” stated Mark Perini, vice president of Magellan’s automotive business.

For more information on Magellan’s navigation products, please visit www.magellangps.com.

