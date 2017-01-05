Magellan navigation app debuts in Subaru Starlink multimedia system for 2017 models

Magellan, a leader in GPS navigation, announced today that its Magellan Navi navigation app for connected cars is now available in select 2017 Subaru models, including the Impreza and BRZ, via the SUBARU STARLINK™ multimedia system. Magellan Navi brings powerful GPS satellite navigation features, the latest maps and routing accuracy by seamlessly connecting the smartphone app to the car’s infotainment display. Magellan Navi is a featured app in the SUBARU STARLINK app, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play beginning today.

The Magellan Navi app will be demonstrated on a Subaru (Impreza) at CES in the Magellan booth, LVCC North Hall booth # 4115

Magellan Navi connects to the car’s head-unit display via Bluetooth or USB to deliver a voice-guided full navigation experience with lane guidance, millions of Points of Interest (POI) and more. A simplified, easy-to-use interface is designed to promote distraction-free driving.

“Working together with a well-respected manufacturer like Subaru to bring best-in-class navigation solutions to their drivers is an honor,” commented Pierre Parent, president of Magellan. “As a GPS industry pioneer, Magellan’s navigation and routing engines have been developed and proven through years of R&D and testing. We’re excited to be entering this new era of connected cars.”

“The excitement of the Magellan partnership, and the advanced technology, is that it allows us to leverage the SUBARU STARLINK infotainment system to essentially deliver a powerful navigation system to drivers who do not have an onboard navigation option,” said Anthony Landamia, Manager, Infotainment Products for Subaru.

For more information on Magellan’s navigation products, please visit www.magellangps.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.