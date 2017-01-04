Magellan brings the connected car, DashCams, Off-Road Navigation and more to CES 2017

Magellan is returning to the show floor at CES 2017 to celebrate 30 years of excellence in GPS navigation, bringing with them a portfolio of products for the consumer, enthusiast, professional and connected car markets to the North Hall Booth 4115.

New products on display from Magellan include:

Magellan Navi – Now available in 2017 Subaru Model Vehicles

The Magellan Navi navigation app brings powerful GPS satellite navigation features, the latest maps, and routing accuracy to vehicles by seamlessly connecting the smartphone app to a vehicle’s infotainment display. Navi connects to the car’s head-unit display via Bluetooth or USB to deliver a voice-guided, full-navigation experience with lane guidance, millions of Points of Interest (POI), and more. A simplified, easy-to-use interface is designed to promote distraction-free driving. The app is now featured in select 2017 Subaru models, including the Impreza and BRZ, via the Subaru STARLINK™ multimedia system.

MiVue DashCams – Delivering best-in-class video recording, from day-to-night

Magellan’s award-winning line of MiVue DashCams deliver superior image quality, upgradeable microSD storage, and enhanced low light performance. There is a model to meet the needs of every user, whether it’s recording traffic accidents, capturing scenic spots along the way, or keeping track of a novice teen driver.

Off-Road Navigators – The most complete navigation solution for Off-roaders

Go off the grid and stay on track with Magellan’s TRX7 Series Off-Road GPS Navigators, the most complete off-road navigation solution on the market today. Featuring a 7-inch HD touchscreen, ruggedized hardware casing and mounting systems designed specifically for 4×4, UTV/SxS and ATV vehicles, off-roaders can safely navigate their way through 82,000 designated OHV trails from a hi-res 3D basemap view, while connecting their smartphones to track and share trails in a database of crowd-sourced tracks.

All-in-One & Personal Navigators – Full-featured GPS navigators, now with integrated dash Cameras.

Magellan’s venerable RoadMate series of personal navigation devices include all-new models for 2017, including a combo device with a high-quality dash camera built in, delivering the best of both worlds to consumers looking to gear up their vehicles for around-town driving or longer road-trips.

Professional Fleet Management Solutions – Smart solutions for professional fleets and municipalities

Magellan’s Fleet applications give professional fleet managers everything they need to manage and organize driver routes efficiently – from keeping drivers on track and on schedule to staying in compliance of a changing set of federally mandated electronic logging regulations. From fleet navigators to EDL-compliant Hours of Service and Return to Route software, Magellan’s new product portfolio offers a scalable suite of essential services that best meet the needs of growing fleet and city transportation businesses.

“For 30 years Magellan has taken a top down approach to navigation,” stated Pierre Parent, Magellan president. “It is of prime importance to us that we bring to market innovative, quality products that are scaled to fit the different needs of a wide variety of drivers and situations. Today, we continue to move forward in this rapidly changing digital world. We are excited about our innovative mobile GPS solutions, our work in developing new cloud-based technologies, and our efforts on behalf of connected cars. 30 years of navigation excellence and Magellan continues to offer a growing portfolio of best-in-class navigational products.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.