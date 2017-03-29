‘Maddox’ Yellow Corsas to photobomb village

Vauxhall Motors is intending to re-name the shade of its yellow Corsas to ‘Maddox Yellow’ in a show of support for Peter Maddox, the 84-year-old pensioner who had his yellow Vauxhall Corsa vandalised earlier this year. The incident happened after he was blamed for ruining the view of the picturesque village of Bibury by parking the car outside his Cotswold cottage.

Peter and his yellow Corsa hit the headlines earlier this year and he has gone on to win the heart of the nation. In his support, a convoy of 100 yellow cars from across the country will join forces in a show of solidarity to Peter and drive through Bibury on Saturday 1st April, for the UK’s biggest ever, ‘Bright Yellow Car Convoy’. Vauxhall Motors will attend the event with ‘Maddox Yellow’ Corsas, as Bibury gets ready to turn yellow.

The event, organised by members of the public on Facebook, will support Peter Maddox’s chosen charity, The Butterfly Garden – an educational, therapeutic and recreational scheme, based initially on gardening, for people of all ages dealing with a range of disabilities.

Peter’s local Vauxhall dealership, The Baylis Group, helped Peter get back on the road right away by replacing his vandalised Corsa with a new 3-door, 1.4 Corsa. However, the colour was changed to ‘Satin Steel’, a grey tone to fit-in with his surroundings. In addition, Vauxhall Motors has given him a service package which will ensure the vehicle stays in ‘mint’ condition.

Denis Chick, Director of Communications at Vauxhall Motors comments: “When we heard Peter’s story we were inspired at the way it captured the heart of the public. We wanted to show our support for Peter, which is why we are intending to rename our yellow shade to ‘Maddox Yellow’. We will also be in the car convoy to show our support. It is for a great cause and no doubt a fun day for lovers of all yellow cars, including Vauxhalls.”

Peter also commented, saying: “I was upset when I found that my Vauxhall Corsa car had been vandalised just because of the colour. I am touched by the support I have received since. It’s great to see both Vauxhall Motors and the public supporting me and The Butterfly Garden, a charity close to my heart.”

Vauxhall Motors originally announced the, ‘Corsa Camo-net’, a new accessory when the story first hit the headlines in 2015. The accessory was to be designed specifically for use around National Trust premises and ‘chocolate box’ villages. Quick and easy to operate, the net folded up easily into a back-pack or the boot of a vehicle, so ideal for use in the countryside by ramblers and tourists alike.

For more information about the convoy and to donate to Peter’s charity please visit the just giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brightyellowconvoy-butterfly

