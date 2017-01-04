Lucid Motors selects TomTom as infotainment partner for its first vehicle launch

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has been selected by Lucid Motors as provider of maps, navigation and TomTom Traffic for its first vehicle, the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air, unveiled in December 2016, is a luxury electric vehicle planned to hit the US market in 2019.

With this deal, Lucid Air drivers will be able to benefit from an exceptional navigation experience powered by the complete suite of TomTom navigation components. Among the key features and services are automotive-grade digital Maps, provided in industry standard NDS format, and TomTom navigation software, NavKit; as well as TomTom Traffic.

“Our deal with Lucid Motors is another example of an OEM trusting TomTom as a future-proof partner for the connected car.”, said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director TomTom Automotive.

“TomTom’s navigation suite, including real-time traffic information and turn-by-turn directions, will be an important component of the Lucid Air’s connected, natural and adaptive user experience,” said Jane Nguyen, Lucid’s Manager of Software Engineering.

Visitors to CES can experience TomTom’s future-ready mapping products on the TomTom booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #3119.

