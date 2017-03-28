Low customer awareness of OE Tire brands can affect loyalty

Lower visibility of tire brands among customer affects their relationship and confidence with those brands, according to the J.D. Power 2017 India Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study, SM released today.

The study, now in its 17th year, measures satisfaction among original equipment tire owners during the first 12 to 24 months of ownership across four factors (listed in order of importance): appearance; ride; durability; and traction/handling.

The study finds that 34% of customers cannot recall their tire brand. Further, only 58% of these customers say they “definitely would” repurchase the original brand, as compared to 65% of those customers who could identify their brand. In addition, the preference for OE-fitted tire brand replacement has declined in the past five years to 46% in 2017 from 54% in 2013.

“Since tire brand perception is a key driver when considering replacement tires, it may be prudent for the tire manufacturers to better engage with customers during the early stages of vehicle ownership,” said Kaustav Roy, director, J.D. Power. “A positive product experience, coupled with sustained customer engagement, is likely to help drive the replacement demand.”

Following are some key findings of this year’s study:

Overall OE tire customer satisfaction averages 873 points (on a 1,000-point scale), with no change from 2016.

Tire satisfaction varies with vehicle segment. The van segment (883) leads the market this year, while SUV scores lowest (848).

Tire quality improves with a very low problem incidence rate of 4% compared with 8% last year.

The study finds that 84% of owners who are highly satisfied (overall satisfaction of 962 and above) with their original tires say they “definitely would” recommend their tire brand. Among customers who are less satisfied (820 and below), only 35% say they “definitely would” recommend their tire brand.

Study Rankings

Ceat ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction (893) and performs well in the appearance factor. MRF ranks second (878).

The 2017 India Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study is based on 3,346 responses from new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2014 and August 2015. The study was fielded between May and August 2016.

