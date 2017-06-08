Looking ahead to the new Audi A8: More voltage for enhanced efficiency

The new Audi A8 is advancing electrification on a broad front. In the next model generation, the flagship will for the first time feature an electrified powertrain as standard. To that end, the combustion engines will be equipped with mild hybrid technology. What this means for the customer is refined running and enhanced performance, coupled with greater efficiency. The basis is the 48-volt electrical system, which features for the first time in the new Audi A8 as the primary electrical system.