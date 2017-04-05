Live webcast of the Dodge and Jeep press conferences at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Media and consumers are invited to watch live webcasts of the Dodge and Jeep brand press conferences from the 2017 New York International Auto Show. For those who are unable to view the live program, an on-demand replay will be available at the same link immediately following the live events.

Dodge Press Conference

What: New 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

When: Tuesday, April 11

Pre-show 7:30 p.m. (Eastern)

Press conference 8 p.m. (Eastern)

Press conference location:

Pier 94

711 12th Ave

New York, NY 10019

Dodge Webcast link: www.ifyouknowyouknow.com

Jeep Press Conference

When: Wednesday, April 12, 11:50 a.m. (Eastern)

Press conference location:

2017 New York International Auto Show

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Special Events Hall, Level 1

11th Avenue between 34th & 40th Streets

New York, NY 10001

Jeep Webcast link: https://livestream.com/FCALive/Jeep2017NYAS

