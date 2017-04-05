Live webcast of the Dodge and Jeep press conferences at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Media and consumers are invited to watch live webcasts of the Dodge and Jeep brand press conferences from the 2017 New York International Auto Show. For those who are unable to view the live program, an on-demand replay will be available at the same link immediately following the live events.
Dodge Press Conference
What: New 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
When: Tuesday, April 11
Pre-show 7:30 p.m. (Eastern)
Press conference 8 p.m. (Eastern)
Press conference location:
Pier 94
711 12th Ave
New York, NY 10019
Dodge Webcast link: www.ifyouknowyouknow.com
Jeep Press Conference
When: Wednesday, April 12, 11:50 a.m. (Eastern)
Press conference location:
2017 New York International Auto Show
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Special Events Hall, Level 1
11th Avenue between 34th & 40th Streets
New York, NY 10001
Jeep Webcast link: https://livestream.com/FCALive/Jeep2017NYAS*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.