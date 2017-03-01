Live broadcast of two Hyundai world premieres at Geneva International Motor Show

Hyundai Motor will be live-streaming its press conference at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, allowing a wider audience to find out all the news about its new models. Media, fans and enthusiasts around the world who cannot make it to the Show can become part of the experience thanks to the live-stream broadcast.

The highlight of the show will be the New Generation i30 Tourer. The new member of the i30 family maintains the timeless design of its five-door sibling, adding elegance and versatility in its body style.

The i30 Tourer’s sleek design does not compromise boot space,it has one of the biggest boots in the segment.

Hyundai Motor will also be revealing its vision for the future in Fuel Cell technology, with an all-new concept car.

The Hyundai Motor press conference will be held in Pavilion 1, Stand 1040 at 08:15 CET on Tuesday 07 March 2017, and the live stream will be available via www.hyundai.news/GIMS2017 .

How to follow the Hyundai Motor Europe live stream from the Geneva International Motor Show 2017:

To view the Hyundai press conference live, visit: www.hyundai.news/GIMS2017 or https://www.facebook.com/www.Hyundai.News/

The Hyundai live player can be embedded in other websites:



Video material provided for downloading is for editorial purposes only and is free of charge. This includes the press conference and interviews.

After the event, the entire press conference and highlight clips will be available at www.hyundai.news/GIMS2017

