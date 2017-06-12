Lexus drives the premium experience at the 117th U.S. Open championship

For the 11th consecutive year, Lexus returns as the official automotive partner of the U.S. Open Championship in partnership with the United States Golf Association (USGA). Over the course of the Championship, Lexus will provide over 300 vehicles to players and Championship officials, and engage fans through a variety of onsite activities and exclusive amenities. For the first time, the prestigious Championship will take place at Wisconsin’s pristine Erin Hills from June 12–18, 2017.

“Our ongoing relationship with the USGA marks a continued commitment to Lexus fans and the sport of golf,” said Greg Kitzens, general manager, Lexus Marketing. “From this year’s Trophy Tour across the Midwest, to autograph sessions with our Lexus golfers at Erin Hills, we look forward to creating a memorable experience for the players and fans.”

The Lexus Performance Experience is a destination for any attendee on-site looking for fun golf activities, and a peek at the newest cars in the Lexus lineup — including the first-ever 2018 Lexus LC 500h, a performance-driven flagship coupe, and the all-new 2018 Lexus LS 500h flagship sedan. Fans can also admire the LC at various displays throughout the course. Within the Experience, fans can take a swing on a golf simulator replicating the par 3, 9th hole at Erin Hills. One lucky fan who scores a hole-in-one will win a two-year lease of the 2017 Lexus RX 350. In addition, visitors can also reenact Tiger Woods’ famous putt from the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines with the “Lexus Putt Like a Pro Experience.” Lexus Golf Ambassadors Jason Day, Peter Jacobsen, Johnny Miller, Wesley Bryan, Natalie Gulbis and Mark O’Meara will make appearances in the Lexus Performance Experience to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

After a 47-day road trip in the stylish 2017 Lexus LX, the iconic 122-year-old U.S. Open Trophy takes the stage at Erin Hills. The tour included appearances at ballparks, city parks, tourist attractions, community events and Lexus dealerships across the Midwest; where fans could interact with the trophy and learn about the Championship’s prestigious history. During the U.S. Open, fans can take photos with a replica of the U.S. Open Trophy in the Lexus Performance Experience to commemorate the occasion.

