Lexus drives away with Performance Coupe award from the Texas Auto Writers Association

The all-new 2018 LC 500h has been named the “Performance Coupe of Texas” by journalists of the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the 2017 Auto Roundup. The event was held May 6-8 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

“We designed the LC 500h to offer dynamic performance with the styling and craftsmanship befitting a grand touring coupe,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus. “The result is a flagship vehicle that combines a head-turning exterior, an elegant and luxurious interior, and an engaging driving experience. To win in Texas is a great honor for the LC 500h, and we are grateful to receive this award from such a respected group of auto writers.”

Lexus’ 2018 LC flagship performance coupe ushers in a new chapter for the brand, blending stunning design, scintillating performance, long-distance comfort and premium craftsmanship to join an elite group of international grand touring coupes. The Lexus LC offers a choice no other premium coupe does: The LC 500, with a high-performance V8, or the LC 500h, with a new-generation Multi Stage Hybrid powertrain. In both, the focus is driving excitement, with the LC 500h offering higher fuel efficiency, associated with the world’s luxury hybrid leader.

