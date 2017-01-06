Lexus debuts new exhibit design at 2017 North American International Auto Show

Lexus will debut a new auto show exhibit in Detroit’s Cobo Center at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, which takes place January 8-22. The new design showcases the Lexus brand’s hallmark craftsmanship, quality and safety while giving visitors an immersive experience.

The all-new, fifth-generation 2018 LS flagship sedan, making its world debut in Detroit, takes center stage. This platform reconnects the LS with its birthplace – the first LS premiered in Detroit in 1989, which also heralded the debut of the Lexus brand, a significant milestone in automotive history. The LS has gone on to make its mark in the luxury segment by offering ride performance, quietness and comfort that consumers expect from a premium vehicle.

Now, 28 years later, the 2018 LS boasts a bold new look with a coupe-like silhouette that does not compromise interior roominess plus visionary technology. It will be built on an extended version of the company’s all-new global architecture for luxury vehicles (GA–L) premium rear-wheel drive platform—shared with the LC—for a more dynamic experience on the road.

Following its appearance at the Paris Motor Show in September, a new Lexus compact crossover concept vehicle, the UX Concept featuring the new Kinetic Seat concept, will make its first North American appearance.

The UX Concept is a new variety of four-seater crossover which contrasts the appearance and 4×4 presence of an off-roader with a low ground clearance and a coupe-like driving position. The exterior bodywork flows into the interior cabin as the innovative 3-D Human Machine Interface brings car and driver closer than ever before. The distinctive seats are the first design interpretation of the Lexus Kinetic Seat Concept, the latest in breakthrough seat technology.

The Kinetic Seat Concept design story will be featured, showing how the seat cushion and back rest can move kinetically with occupant weight and external forces providing a more comfortable driving experience.

The 18,120 sq. ft. Lexus exhibit features 14 vehicles on display, including the return of the LC performance coupe that was one of the “must-see” debut vehicles of last year’s Detroit show. The LC, which goes on sale in 2017, represents a significant illustration of Lexus’ dedication to create cars with exciting, emotional designs and exhilarating performance.

