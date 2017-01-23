Lexus brand takes center stage in Super Bowl spot

Two new flagship vehicles will join the Lexus lineup this year, each uniquely confirming Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance. The first-ever Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h performance coupes and the completely redesigned Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan take their place at the pinnacle of Lexus’ extensive product lineup. To celebrate the next chapter in Lexus’ history, the company today unveiled a 60-second extended version of its Super Bowl spot featuring the LC, as well as a few surprises. The spot, titled “Man & Machine,” recognizes the parallels between the shapes and movements of the human form and the power and athleticism of Lexus’ most premium models. The spot features movement artist Lil Buck and music from chart-topping recording artist Sia. A 30-second version of “Man & Machine” that also includes the all-new LS 500 will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Lexus’ newest models reaffirm the brand’s performance, engineering, design, and craftsmanship prowess,” said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus Marketing. “The LC and LS were built from the ground up to satisfy the most demanding and discerning luxury buyers, and reflect a brand ethos that aligns with the world’s best luxury lifestyle brands.”

In addition to featuring a standout performance by Lil Buck, known for a street dance style called jookin, the powerful “Move Your Body” track from Sia’s current album (“This Is Acting”) drives the spot aggressively forward. “Man & Machine” was directed by renowned Swedish film and music video director Jonas Åkerlund, whose sophisticated, artful, and high-energy style dominates the look and feel of the spot, which is further elevated thanks to styling from B Åkerlund.

The Super Bowl spot signals a contemporary expression of luxury and performance by the Lexus brand. It also signals the first official use of the brand’s new global tagline, “Experience Amazing,” reflecting Lexus’ historically unyielding commitment to providing the best possible customer experiences. To bring this to life with a fresh voice, acclaimed actor Minnie Driver was chosen to personify the brand with her uniquely qualified voiceover talent, debuting with “Man & Machine.”

