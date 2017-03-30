Lexus advances autonomous driving technology with Lane Valet

Autonomous driving and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) communications continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with Lexus leading the way. Today, the luxury automaker announces its commitment to the development of a new technology feature for all models: Lane Valet. This advanced system will improve traffic flow by assisting the movement of slower moving vehicles from the left lane into the more appropriate right lane, which, in turn, helps make the highway safe and more enjoyable for all parties. Utilizing unprecedented radar and lane monitoring technology, in conjunction with 802.11p V2V wireless data protocol, this new semi-autonomous system will help Lexus drivers to communicate temporarily with the slower vehicle and do the driver the courtesy of safely moving their vehicle for them.

With just the touch of a button located on the front dash, Lane Valet will activate. The Lexus vehicle’s radar and camera systems will scan the road to ensure safe operation while the V2V technology communicates with the misplaced driver’s vehicle. Once connected, Lane Valet will initiate a careful but prompt lane change. The slow driver’s right turn signal will illuminate as the system confirms the adjacent lane is clear of other vehicles or obstructions. Lane Valet will then carefully deposit the unhurried driver into the right lane before disengaging, thus allowing others in the lane to continue moving at their previous pace.

“Lane Valet was conceived by top Lexus engineers who understand the importance of safe and steady driving conditions,” said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus product and consumer marketing. “An appropriate vehicle speed without excessive braking offers optimal fuel efficiency, better traffic flow and decreased driver frustration. We’re just trying to give everyone the best possible driving experience.”

Lexus Lane Valet will be rolled out as an optional feature in all models on April 1, 2017. A broadcast spot for Lane Valet will air this Saturday during the NCAA Men’s Final Four Game 2 on CBS, on Comedy Central and during an encore presentation of Saturday Night Live on NBC. More information about this new Lexus innovation can be found at:

https://youtu.be/Tzqio8ig6Gk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.