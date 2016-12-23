Leoni’s Supervisory Board appoints Martin Stüttem as new member of the Board of Directors

The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, the leading European provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, has appointed Martin Stüttem (50), who is a graduate engineer and experienced in the international automotive supply industry, as a new member of the Board of Directors effective 1 April 2017. In addition to responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division, he will also take charge of the Corporate Sustainability Management department.

Dr Werner Rupp, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board, said: “With his eminent profile as a manager in the automotive industry, Martin Stüttem is an ideal appointment for the Board of Directors position to head Leoni’s Wiring Systems Division. As someone highly experienced in the sector, Martin Stüttem will make a key contribution to taking the Wiring Systems Division further forward and in mastering the present challenges faced in the context of Leoni’s continuing expansion.”

Martin Stüttem has comprehensive expertise in the fields of manufacturing technology and product development. He has worked in various senior positions at the international automotive component supplier Faurecia since 2010.

“I am thrilled by Leoni because of its global outlook and its long tradition with good customer relationships. I look forward to my new responsibilities in the Wiring Systems Division and there intend to devote myself to the automotive industry’s future topics,” Martin Stüttem said. His Board of Directors mandate initially expires on 31 December 2020.

