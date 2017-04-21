Lee’s Summit R-7 School District purchases 20 Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG school buses as part of CNG conversion

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District in Missouri just received 20 brand new Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG school buses, the first Type C CNG school bus in the industry, from Thomas Built Buses. The purchase is part of Lee’s Summit’s unique program that uses alternative energy to generate funds for classroom technology.

The revolutionary Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG utilizes the Cummins Westport ISB6.7 G 6.7-liter natural gas engine and an Allison 2000 Series transmission. The bus is CARB-certified, meets ARB’s optional low oxides of nitrogen (NOx) standard of 0.1 g/bhp-hr and meets EPA 2016 emissions as well as 2017 EPA greenhouse gas (GHG) requirements. Like all other popular C2 models, the Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG features excellent driver ergonomics and maneuverability, along with the best visibility, safety and durability in its class.

“We were honored to partner with Lee’s Summit in 2013 when they purchased Saf-T-Liner HDX CNG school buses as part of their overall conversion to CNG, the largest conversion to CNG at the time,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “Today, Lee’s Summit is reaping the benefits of switching to an alternative fuel, and we are proud that they continue to request the Thomas Built product as they introduce more and more CNG school buses into their fleet.”

Lee’s Summit started converting its fleet more than four years ago in order to reduce fuel costs and emissions.

“In 2013, the district set a goal to save $11 million in fuel costs in ten years from our conversation to CNG – money that will be used to purchase technology infrastructure and equipment that will benefit all R-7 schools and facilities,” explains Keith Henry, director of transportation for Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. “Since the district initiated the conversion, we have not only experienced fuel savings, but we have also seen a dramatic decrease in emissions and maintenance costs. We love the quiet, clean-burning and efficient nature of CNG and are so excited to add the new Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG school buses to our fleet.”

Thomas Built leads the industry in incorporating green technology into its buses. The company introduced its first compressed natural gas bus nearly 20 years ago, and since then CNG has grown in popularity due to an abundant domestic supply and stable fuel costs. Today, Thomas Built also offers the new Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG, along with the Saf-T-Liner C2 Propane, Saf-T-Liner HDX CNG and Minotour Propane.

For more information about the Saf-T-Liner C2 CNG, customers may contact their local Thomas Built Buses dealer.

