Lear announces date for fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings conference call

December 21, 2016

Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] will hold a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and related matters on January 26, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call:

Domestic calls (800) 789-4751

International calls (973) 200-3975

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

Domestic calls (855) 859-2056

International calls (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until February 9, 2017. (Conference I.D.19652647)

You may also listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on the corporate website at http://ir.lear.com/.

Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2016 slide presentation will be available on Lear’s website before the market opens on January 26, 2017.

