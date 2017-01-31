Leading in trucks and SUVs, Nissan Chile celebrates its second year

Nissan Chile celebrated its second year of operations in the country while leading two segments with a market share of 7.9 percent, considering units invoiced between January and December 2016.

“We are proud, because in our second year operating in the country as a subsidiary of Nissan Motor Corporation, we are leaders in pickups with NP300 and also in SUVs with X-Trail and Qashqai,” said Santiago Castro, CEO of Nissan Chile.

Castro highlighted the successful launches in Chile with models such as Sentra, Murano and Kicks, in addition to the introduction of new versions of March and Versa with Brazilian origin. “There are also various awards obtained by models that we launched in previous years, which places us in an excellent position,” said Castro.

The all-new Nissan NP300, launched in Chile in 2015, has been a success with 7,903 units billed between January and December 2016. In addition, the vehicle won the “International Pickup Award 2016″ in Europe and “Best Pickup” at the UK Fleet World Awards. In both, its capacity and off-road performance stood out as outstanding features.

In 2016, Nissan presented for the first time in Chile an ambassador: Pablo Quintanilla, motorcycle rider and global Cross Country Rally Champion, was chosen to be the representative of the award-winning NP300. He represents the brand values and main features of this particular model. In his recent participation in the Dakar 2017, he stood out in second place, until he was forced to leave the competition due to an accident.

During 2016, important launches and activities were carried out in the Chilean subsidiary including:

Nissan Sentra launch

In June, Nissan Chile launched a renovated Sentra, with new design and better technologies, bringing it closer to the brand DNA. This continues to make it one of the fastest growing vehicles in Nissan passenger range.

Arrival of Nissan Murano

The new, family-focused Nissan Murano was introduced in Chile in July with a restored body, consolidating it as the brand’s best-selling SUV. It perfectly combines the benefits of a 4×4, along with the comfort, elegance and sophistication of a sedan. These characteristics led the Murano to win the “Best Medium SUV of 2016″ reward, awarded by Cars.com and MotorWeek, one of the most important specialized media in the United States.

Nissan Kicks presale

At the end of the year, the brand presented the all-new Nissan Kicks, the successful compact SUV created for Latin American public, unveiled worldwide under the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Nissan presented it in Chile on November, with a virtual pre-sale of only 300 units. Nissan Kicks has won several awards including “SUV of the year FIPA 2017,” as well as “The Best” and “Best SUV” awarded by Car and Drive magazine of Brazil, where the public and specialized journalists had the opportunity to choose the best car among all categories.

Cultural Shows and Social Responsibility

In 2016 Nissan Chile supported two big cultural events, such as the official auspice of the concert in Chile by the English band Coldplay, as well as the sponsorship of Cirque Du Soleil.

At the end of the year, Nissan NP300, conditioned as a Santa Claus sleigh and loaded with gifts of Nissan Chile employees, went to Pedro Lira kindergarten, located in Santiago, offering an afternoon of joy for the kids.

2017 perspective

For the current year, Santiago Castro said that the brand is focused on intelligent mobility, empowering all the elements of security and connectivity of its models.

Nissan Chile seeks to continue growing and innovating, transmitting and presenting the latest technologies in each of its products and services, making the “Innovation that excites” a way of life.

