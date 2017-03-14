LDRA debuts embedded industry’s first comprehensive requirements-through-verification solution for safe and secure automotive applications

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today announced a new variant of its leading LDRA tool suite specifically tuned for automotive software quality development, verification, and ISO 26262 compliance. The LDRA tool suite for Automotive helps embedded software developers achieve ISO 26262 compliance more cost effectively by enabling traceability, automated software quality analysis, and testing throughout the software lifecycle.

In today’s complex automotive application marketplace, functional safety and security are paramount, and the LDRA tool suite for Automotive enables the development of high-assurance applications. Developers of ADAS; infotainment, powertrain, climate control, and body electronics applications; and autonomous vehicles now leverage a comprehensive requirements-through-verification solution to speed the development and verification process for applications requiring ASIL A, B, C or D assurance. The LDRA tool suite has been certified by TÜV SÜD and SGS-TÜV Saar for development of automotive applications under ISO 26262.

The LDRA tool suite for Automotive offers a broad set of features and benefits:

ISO26262 Compliance Management

Provides intrinsic use of and traceability to ISO 26262 objectives

Offers increased transparency with lifecycle traceability

Simplifies testing and test management

Integrates with other industry-leading software development, modeling, and requirements management tools such as MathWorks Simulink, IBM Rational Rhapsody, IBM Rational DOORS Next Generation, and Polarion ALM

Static Analysis

Improves software quality by analyzing code for clarity, maintainability, and testability

Ensures safer and more secure code through coding standards compliance (MISRA, High Integrity C++, Netrino, etc.)

Dynamic Coverage Analysis

Improves quality of testing through coverage analysis

Improves quality of code by analyzing and visual reporting of data and control coupling

Automotive Security Module

Helps ensure secure code through security standards compliance with MISRA, CERT C, and CWE

Enables vulnerability analysis through data and control coupling analysis

Simplifies robustness testing

Automated Testing

Automates unit, integration, and requirements-based testing

Speeds testing through automatic test harness, test case generation, execution, and results capture

Enables and reduces cost of host and target-based testing

Facilitates regression testing

“Functional safety and security are key concerns for automotive developers and are the primary reasons behind the ISO 26262 standard and advances in security standards development,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Many customers struggle creating software for ISO 26262 compliance. They need to know what to test for and how to identify coding flaws and vulnerabilities early in the design cycle when they are more cost-effective to fix. The LDRA tool suite’s compliance management capabilities ensure that automotive embedded systems can be designed and brought to market faster with up to ASIL D assurance, where lives depend on quality.”

The LDRA tool suite for Automotive will be available Q3 of 2017. Come to the LDRA stand to discuss your requirements at:

Embedded World, 14–16 March 2017, Nürnberg, Germany

LDRA Stand: Hall 4A-531

