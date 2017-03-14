LDRA collaboration with Green Hills software provides comprehensive solution for verification of high-assurance embedded systems

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today announced that the LDRA tool suite is now integrated with Green Hills Platforms for Automotive, Industrial Safety, and Medical Devices. This integration provides a comprehensive solution available for the development and verification of high- assurance embedded applications.

Building on the success of previous integrations between the LDRA tool suite and the Green Hills MULTI Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and RTOS platforms for aerospace and defense applications, the new platform integrations save design time and cost by expediting the verification and delivery of embedded applications requiring compliance with safety and security standards.

Specifically, integration with the LDRA tool suite brings developers lifecycle traceability; static code analysis including the latest safety and security advances in MISRA, CERT, and CWE; dynamic coverage analysis; and unit/integration testing to the already robust set of tools available in the Green Hills MULTI IDE within each of these industry platforms. This gives developers a comprehensive solution—from requirements through verification and deployment—to help them reduce cost and time to market while producing high-assurance software.

“With increased emphasis on safety and security in the medical device, industrial safety, and automotive markets, and the wide base of both Green Hills Software and LDRA customers in these markets, this integrated platform solution offers embedded developers a comprehensive solution for high-assurance applications,” said Dan Mender, Vice President of Business Development at Green Hills Software. “We decided to strengthen our own offerings by integrating seamlessly with the LDRA tool suite to bring proven safety and security verification capabilities to markets demanding these capabilities.”

The integrated Green Hills Software MULTI platform and LDRA tool suite environment enables testing and debugging on both the host development and target platforms, which speeds product debug and enables the development of Class II and Class III medical devices under IEC 62304, up through ASIL D in automotive under ISO 26262 and through SIL 4 in industrial safety under IEC 61508. Example applications include:

Automotive: instrument clusters, ADAS, and powertrain

Medical devices: defibrillators, patient monitors, and devices for imaging, dialysis, and infusion

Industrial: factory-floor machinery, robots, industrial-control systems

“After many conversations with our shared customer base and with our mutual teams in the field, it became obvious that additional integration with Green Hills Software’s platforms would provide significant benefit to developers who must comply with industrial safety and security standards,” said Jim McElroy, VP Marketing, LDRA. “The LDRA tool suite integrations with Green Hills Software platforms provide unprecedented levels of software safety and security assurance for important, high-growth markets. We are very pleased with the results of the collaboration and the positive response we are getting from customers.”

