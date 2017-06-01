Latest auto industry data released as 2017 car sales forecast is revised

On the occasion of its Annual General Assembly meeting in Berlin today, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has published the latest data on the EU automotive sector, and revised its forecast for 2017 car registrations upwards to +1.5-2%.

The 2017-2018 edition of the Automobile Industry Pocket Guide contains the most up-to-date figures on automotive employment and trade, innovation, the environmental performance of the sector, as well as vehicle production, registration, use and taxation. It provides a clear and complete overview of one of Europe’s most important industries.

As this publication shows, more than 12.5 million Europeans now work directly or indirectly in the automotive sector, representing 5.7% of total EU employment. Passenger car production increased by 2.7% in 2016, totalling 16.5 million units – almost reaching the 2007 pre‐crisis level of 16.6 million cars.

Similar to the trend for car production, after six straight years of decline following the crisis, new car sales are on an upward trend. Last year sales grew by 6.8%, bringing the total number of cars sold to 14.6 million units (the highest volume in nine years). This year, a slowdown in EU car sales is likely with growth at around 1.5-2%. This represents a slight upward revision from ACEA’s initial January forecast of about 1% growth.

“Despite the positive trends reflected in our Pocket Guide, uncertainty is expected to overshadow our sector in the years to come. We therefore urge the EU to continue its efforts to safeguard the competitiveness of our industry and ensure fair access to the global market place,” stated ACEA Secretary General, Erik Jonnaert.

Jonnaert: “At the same time, our industry remains committed to addressing tomorrow’s challenges, by investing in innovative mobility solutions which are cleaner, safer and smarter. This is also reflected in manufacturers’ ongoing efforts to reduce their environmental footprint.”

Even though car production has been on the rise again since 2013, manufacturers have been able to decouple CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water usage and waste generation from production growth. Total CO2 emissions from car production, for example, have remained stable despite a substantial increase in production volume – while CO2 emissions per car produced dropped by 25.8% between 2007 and 2016.

Launched today in Berlin, the 2017-2018 edition of the Automobile Industry Pocket Guide is now available at: http://www.acea.be/publications/article/acea-pocket-guide

BMW Group, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford of Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Iveco, Jaguar Land Rover, Opel Group, PSA Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group.

About the EU automobile industry

12.6 million people – or 5.7% of the EU employed population – work in the sector.

The 3.3 million jobs in automotive manufacturing represent almost 11% of EU manufacturing employment.

Motor vehicles account for almost €396 billion in tax contributions in the EU15.

The sector is also a key driver of knowledge and innovation, representing Europe’s largest private contributor to R&D, with more than €50 billion invested annually.

The automobile industry generates a trade surplus of about €90 billion for the EU.

