Lamborghini PoloStorico – official opening of new heritage center at Automobili Lamborghini, Sant’Agata Bolognese

Automobili Lamborghini officially opens its new PoloStorico facility, a center dedicated to Lamborghini classic cars and the preservation of Lamborghini heritage.

The new studio, located inside the main entrance of Lamborghini’s factory and headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, provides a dedicated space for clients of PoloStorico and the Lamborghini PoloStorico team. The classic department is committed to the restoration and certification of classic Lamborghini cars out of production for at least ten years (from Lamborghini 350 GT to Diablo); the preservation of archives and records; and the provision of original Lamborghini spare parts for classic cars. Lamborghini boasts a spare parts warehouse that covers more than 65% of classic Lamborghini spare parts, with supply of additional components on request.

“The preservation of Lamborghini classic cars and the rich heritage associated not only with the cars but our history of innovative and groundbreaking design, production and brand over more than 50 years, is an essential department within our company as we head to the future,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. “The investment into our new Lamborghini PoloStorico facility reflects the importance we attach to our heritage and our classic car clients who, when restoring, certifying or maintaining their cars want to return to Lamborghini for the authenticity and accuracy that only Lamborghini ensures.”

Lamborghini PoloStorico receives classic Lamborghini owners from all around the world, also managing transport of classic cars that may spend between six and 24 months in Italy during a full restoration.

PoloStorico also offers a unique Certification of Authenticity service, which preserves and enhances the value of Lamborghini classic cars.

Announcement of the Comitato dei Saggi “in memory of Paolo Stanzani”.

Lamborghini PoloStorico announces the official formation of a two-tier committee, responsible for preserving the accuracy of official historical documentation and overseeing the verification of historic model production, manufacturing processes and specifications.

The double committee system’s first tier is Comitato dei Saggi, which defines the general guidelines; priorities to be respected; and amends and finally endorses proposals received from the second body, Comitati Tecnici.

Comitato dei Saggi is established in memory of Paolo Stanzani, the engineer who created the Lamborghini Miura of 1966 along with engineer Giampaolo Dallara and designer Marcello Gandini, and subsequently participated in the creation of other legendary models. Comitato dei Saggi is comprised of three members, one from inside the company and two external experts. The first is Maurizio Reggiani, current Director of Research and Development at Lamborghini, who has been with the company since 1998. The external experts include Giampaolo Dallara, technical director of Automobili Lamborghini from 1963 to 1969 in the years that saw the birth of the 350 GT, the Miura, the Marzal and the Espada.

The third external member of the Comitato dei Saggi is engineer Mauro Forghieri, who was Technical Director of the motorsport department, Lamborghini Engineering, at the end of the 80s. For Lamborghini PoloStorico he is the reference on motorsport topics.

Comitati Tecnici is comprised of internal teams from R&D, design, production and other departments as well as third party expertise, responsible for the research and documentation of all historic data, including design and production policies and records, technical data, suppliers and even archive information including brand, press and event materials.

The first four projects involving both committees concern bills of materials in order to reproduce authentic spare parts; the research of historical images related to classic Lamborghini cars; certification of the exact number of cars produced of each model and variant; and the definition of color codes for classic Lamborghini interiors and exteriors.

“The appointment of this two-tier committee is an important facet of the Lamborghini PoloStorico operation,” says Stefano Domenicali. “The PoloStorico committee system safeguards the accurate documentation and archiving of Lamborghini’s important manufacturing history and ensures our heritage is of the highest integrity and credibility. This in turn supports the certification of Lamborghini historic cars; another important role of PoloStorico.”

