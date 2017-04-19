KUKA Systems as GM Supplier of the Year 2016

General Motors recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognize tonight not only have brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“The award acknowledges GM’s most important suppliers in 2016. Given our long-standing, reliable business relationship with General Motors, we are extremely proud that our exceptional performance has been honored in this way by our customer. Especially it is a remarkable celebration and KUKA is part of it”, says Lawrence A. Drake, CEO of KUKA Systems.

