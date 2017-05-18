KUKA robots in microelectronics

A total of 25 KUKA robots are in operation at Possehl Electronics in Niefern, Germany. There, they manufacture complex timing cases for electric power steering systems for cars.

Among other things, the robots are equipped with special grippers. This enables the preparation and loading of the injection molding machine with an accuracy of 0.1 millimeters. One further advantage is very short cycle times. Several small robots from the KR AGILUS series, a KR 5 arc robot and several KUKA robots from the mid-payload range are involved in the manufacture of complex timing cases for electric power steering systems for cars.

Since 2013, Possehl has used robot-based automation on three production lines. To achieve this, the system and manufacturing concepts in Niefern were standardized. On the production lines, a total of 25 KUKA robots carry out classic pick & place activities. The special aspect in this case is that their movements are precisely coordinated, and they work with utmost precision.

