Koito Manufacturing: Notice of the 117th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 117th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (the “Company”), which will be held as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods. Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights. Exercising Voting Rights [For those attending the meeting] Please bring the voting form with you and present it at the reception desk on the day of the meeting.

You are kindly requested to bring this notice to the meeting in the interest of conserving resources. [For those exercising voting rights by mail] Please use the enclosed voting form to indicate your approval or disapproval and return it so it reaches us by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2017 (Japan Standard Time), the day before the Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders. [For those exercising voting rights by the Internet] Please access the voting website (http://www.evote.jp/) to submit votes. Votes can be submitted until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2017 (Japan Standard Time).

Meeting Details

1.Date and time: Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

*Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.

2.Venue:Shinagawa Prince Hotel, Main Tower 24th floor, Crystal 24 4-10-30, Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

3.Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Items to be reported:

1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 117th Term (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017), as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial

Statements by the Independent Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Board.

2. Financial Statements for the 117th Term (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017)

Items to be resolved:

Proposal 1:Dividends of surplus

Proposal 2:Election of fourteen (14) Directors

Proposal 3:Election of one (1) Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 4: Election of one (1) substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 5: Determination of remuneration for allotting restricted shares to Directors

