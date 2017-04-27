Koito: Announcement regarding dividend proposals by the board

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (“KOITO”) announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 26, 2017, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2017, as follows:

1．Details of Year-end Dividends

2．Reason for the Dividend Amount

KOITO’s policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc. Based on this policy, KOITO has decided to pay ¥34 year-end dividend per share, ¥14 higher than that of the previous year, considering net sales, operating income, recurring profit and profit attributable to owners of parent marked the highest business performance following the previous year. Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥54, which is ¥18 higher than the previous year.

This matter will be presented for approval to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of scheduled for June 29, 2017.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends

