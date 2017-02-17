Knorr-Bremse’s offer for Haldex: Supplement to the offer document made public

On 5 September 2016, Knorr-Bremse AG (“Knorr-Bremse”) announced a public offer to the shareholders of Haldex AB (publ) (“Haldex”) to tender all shares in Haldex to Knorr-Bremse (the “Offer”). The offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 26 September 2016.

On account of Haldex’s annual statement January-December 2016, Knorr-Bremse has prepared a supplement to the offer document which includes the above-mentioned document. The supplement has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The supplement has been made public today and is, together with the offer document and the acceptance form, available on Knorr-Bremse’s website www.knorr-bremseandhaldex.com and on SEB’s website for prospectuses www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses.

The supplement should be read in conjunction with the offer document dated 26 September 2016. In accordance with the Takeover Rules issued by Nasdaq Stockholm, shareholders who have accepted the Offer have the right to withdraw from the acceptance within five working days of the announcement of the supplement, i.e. up to and including 24 February 2017. In all other respects, the right to withdraw from the acceptance applies pursuant to the offer document.

For other terms and information about the Offer please refer to the offer document.

