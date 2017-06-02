Knorr-Bremse: Heinz Hermann Thiele is elected to the Hall of Fame of manager magazin

Every year, this renowned German business monthly honors outstanding leading figures from the German business sector with election to its symbolic Hall of Fame.

Every year since 1992, manager magazin has elected outstanding figures from the German business sector to its Business Hall of Fame. In 2017, along with Heinz Hermann Thiele, mechanical engineering pioneer Martin Herrenknecht and long-standing adidas boss Herbert Hainer entered the symbolic Hall of Fame.

Klaus Mangold, Co-Chairman of Rothschild investment bank, commended Heinz Hermann Thiele as an exceptional entrepreneur and driving force. Thiele, the pilot and proprietor of Knorr-Bremse AG, a world-leading manufacturer of braking systems and supplier of additional sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles, had established an impressive record of corporate growth, Mangold said.

Under Thiele’s aegis, he added, the company had seen sales soar from EUR 180 million to EUR 6 billion, driven by sheer power of innovation. In the “Thiele Era” spanning 30 years (1985-2015), Knorr-Bremse grew from a medium-sized enterprise in a precarious commercial situation into a globally successful corporate group which continues to deliver pioneering technology that makes for greater safety by road and rail. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.

Also remarkable, Mangold said, was Thiele’s generous support of cultural and charitable initiatives. Indeed, Heinz Hermann Thiele’s sense of responsibility has not been restricted to the development of his company. Thus, in 2005 he cleared the way for the founding of the charitable association Knorr-Bremse Global Care to provide targeted and effective aid for the victims of the disastrous tsunami that struck Southeast Asia in December 2004. Ever since, the goal of Global Care has been to provide enduring support for people who, through no fault of their own, are victims of environmental catastrophes, accidents, armed conflict, poverty or illness. Since the association was founded it has provided some EUR 17 million to support more than 230 aid projects, reaching out to more than 650,000 people in over 50 countries. Above and beyond this, Thiele also personally supports cultural institutions such as Deutsches Museum in Munich.

