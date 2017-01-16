Kia’s best performing dealers recognised at 2017 Kia dealer conference

The best performing Kia dealers were rewarded for outstanding achievements throughout 2016. The awards were presented to the winning dealerships at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd annual Dealer conference in Liverpool on the 10 January. With 187 dealerships across the UK these awards highlighted exceptional work. The winners were:

Dealer of the Year 2016 – Dicksons of Inverness

Dealer Excellence Award 2016 – Flear & Thomson (Dunfermline)

Dealer Excellence Award 2016 – Drayton Motors (Boston)

“Family-like Care” Award 2016 – TMS (Hinckley)

After Sales Excellence Award 2016 – Norfolk Motor Company (Norwich)

Sales Excellence Award 2016 – Burton Kia

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd commented: “It always makes me extremely proud to be part of Kia when I see the commitment our dealerships and their staff show, and it’s a privilege to be able to recognize and reward the best performing dealerships in a number of categories. Everyone within the Kia dealer network has worked very hard to achieve yet another record breaking year in 2016 and with ten new products coming to the UK in 2017 we’re excited to see the continued successes that this brings.”

2017 will see exciting new developments for Kia and its dealer network, with the launch of the all-new Rio and Picanto as well as two all-new models in segments that Kia have not previously been in. 2017 is also the seven year anniversary of the launch of the seven-year warranty across the range.

